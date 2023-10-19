Azerbaijan reveals average price per barrel of Azeri Light oil for 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The average price per barrel of Azeri Light oil was $83 in the first half of 2023, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the “medium-term budget for 2024–2027" document announced by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

The document revealed that this figure is 38.3 percent more than the price predicted at the time of the revision of the state budget and 24.3 percent less than the average price recorded for the same period last year.

The average price of a barrel of Azeri Light brand oil was $103.58 in 2022. Last year, the Azeri Light (CIF) oil price increased by 44.6 percent compared to the indicator for 2021.