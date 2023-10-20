Azerbaijan Railways launches passenger-friendly mobile application

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has launched the "ADY Mobile" application, another innovative step to ensure customer satisfaction in the field of passenger transportation, Trend reports via ADY.

The new smartphone application will make it easier for passengers to plan their excursions. Through "ADY Mobile," it will be easier to buy and return tickets in all directions, replenish the balance, monitor traffic timetables, and receive all train news and updates.

The mobile app allows users to safely and conveniently recharge their ADY card online with their debit card. Through the mobile app (after recharging the balance without using a plastic card), one can pass through the turnstile using a barcode, which will also work offline.

The mentioned application is part of the large-scale transformation processes taking place in ADY. Thus, modern technologies and their advantages are constantly being researched, and improvements are being made to ensure comfortable and prompt passenger service.

Thanks to the optimization of passenger transportation, the number of passengers transported by rail within Azerbaijan amounted to 5.3 million people this year. It is estimated that this year the number of passengers will exceed 6 million for the first time in the history of ADY. According to forecasts, the number of transported passengers will exceed 7 million next year.

Azerbaijan Railways is currently moving towards transformation into a digital railroad. ADY has attracted an international consulting company, which conducted a diagnosis of İT systems and developed a "digitalization strategy". Along with many innovations, the strategy will be based on modern solutions aimed at improving the level of service in passenger transportation.