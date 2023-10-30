Azerbaijan launches new manufacturing facility in liberated Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. A new manufacturing facility has been launched in Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

The facility manufactures uniforms for health-care institutions.

The company employs eight women from the village of Jojug Marjanli. Medical supplies (clothing for medical professionals and patients, medical masks, etc.) are developed and made here.

Medical goods prepared by Jojug Marjanli women are distributed to Azerbaijan's various medical institutes.

