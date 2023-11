Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 22,1255 manat, or $13.01 (0.66 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 56.3992 manat or $22.18 (1.69 percent) and amounted to 3,387.1922 manat ($1992.47) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

November 13 3,291.999

($1,936.7) November 20 3,367.9805

$1,981.1) November 14 3,305.6840

($1,944.5) November 21 3,387.8110

($1,992.8) November 15 3,344.4525

($1,967.3) November 22 3,399.2435

($1,999.5) November 16 3,336.1650

($1,962.4) November 23 3,390.8200

($2,298.9) November 17 3,375.6645

($1,985.6) November 24 3,390.1060

($1,994.1) Average weekly 3,330.7930

($1,959.3) Average weekly 3,387.1922

($1,992.4)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.0259 manat, or $0.015 (0.06 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3726 manat ($23.75), which is 3.46 percent, or 1.35 manat (0.79 cents) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 13 37.4530 ($22.03) November 20 40.3198 ($23.72) November 14 37.9947 ($22.35) November 21 40.4566 ($23.80) November 15 39.4050 ($23.18) November 22 40.4971 ($23.82) November 16 39.7875 ($23.40) November 23 40.2438 ($23.67) November 17 40.4728 ($23.81) November 24 40.3457 ($23.73) Average weekly 39,0226 ($22.95) Average weekly 40,3726 ($23.75)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 24.6075 manat ($13.47), or 1.6 percent this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 75.5968 manat or $44.47 (3.17 percent) to 1,570.1336 manat ($923.61) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 13 1,442.9175 ($848.77) November 20 1.540.5400 ($906,20) November 14 1,479.5610 ($870.33) November 21 1,573.8940 ($925,82) November 15 1,511.6400 ($889.20) November 22 1,593.3930 ($937,29) November 16 1,529.2350 ($899,55) November 23 1,577.6935 ($928,05) November 17 1,524.3305 ($896,66) November 24 1,565.1475 ($920,67) Average weekly 1,497.5368 ($880,90) Average weekly 1,570.1336 ($923,61)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 13.1325 manat ($7.72), or 0.73 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 5.5 percent, or 94.4027 manat ($55.53) compared to last week, amounting to 1,811.4044 manat ($1,065.53).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium November 13 1,648.2095 ($969.53) November 20 1,805.0175 ($1,061.77) November 14 1,680.5010 ($988.53) November 21 1,831.8180 ($1,077.54) November 15 1,740.2900 ($1,023.70) November 22 1,823.1735 ($1,072.45) November 16 1,751.3230 ($1,030.19 November 23 1,805.1280 ($1,061.84) November 17 1,764.6850 ($1,038.05) November 24 1,791.8850 ($1,054.05) Average weekly 1,717.0017 ($1,010) Average weekly 1,811.4044 ($1,065.53)

