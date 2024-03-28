Georgia's investors council talks dev't within Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Georgia's Investors Council met on Friday to discuss various aspects of the national economy and financial sector, as well as the significance of the Middle Corridor logistics route, strengthening commercial arbitration, and third-party liability insurance, according to the Government Administration, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze kicked off the 22nd meeting, highlighting the country's economic growth and related positive trends. He stressed the importance of investors and businesses in boosting the economy, affirming their support as a top priority for the Government.

Representatives from business associations and international financial organizations, and members of the Council, deliberated on business-related issues.

Mark Clayton, UK Ambassador to Georgia, and Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the Caucasus, also shared their insights with Council members.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.