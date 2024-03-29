CBA reveals top countries by remittances volume to Azerbaijan (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The volume of remittances to Azerbaijan from abroad amounted to $1.665 billion by the end of 2023, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the volume of remittances to Azerbaijan in the reporting period decreased by 54.3 percent compared to the figure of 2022.

"Based on the results of 2023, the top five leading countries in terms of remittances to Azerbaijan include Russia - $1.047 billion, Türkiye - $164 million, US - $73.8 million, Georgia - $37.5 million, UK - $33.2 million," he noted.

Meanwhile, the volume of remittances to Azerbaijan increased 3.2 times to $3.6 billion in 2022. The volume of remittances from the country increased by 0.5 percent to $0.7 billion.

