Private sector should engage in climate action financing - CACE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Private sector should engage in achieving a new target of climate action financing, Climate Action Center of Excellence (CACE) Director Alexandra Soezer said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "Empowering and accelerating green transition: strategies for COP29 and for Green World" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

"COP29 is expected to set a new target for climate action financing, the so-called new collective quantitative goal for climate finance. This target is anticipated to attract financing at a minimum level of $100 billion per year.

However, this cannot be achieved through public funds alone. Therefore, public funds are expected to be combined with private sector investments to increase the amount of climate financing needed for the transition to a green economy, particularly to help developing countries move away from fossil fuels," Soezer added.

According to her, COP29 is also expected to place additional emphasis on the importance of active private sector participation in the energy transition.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel