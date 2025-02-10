Kazakhstan’s Ozenmunaigaz targets higher oil output in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Ozenmunaigaz will increase oil production to 5.25 million tons in 2025, Trend reports.

This became known during a working visit to the Mangystau region by the Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC KazMunayGas" (KMG), Askhat Khassenov, to JSC "Ozenmunaigaz" (OMG).

The head of KMG visited the company's production facilities, including the Production and Technical Service Management and Equipment Supply, the Workshop for Repair and Diagnostics of Underground Equipment, the Sea Water Pumping Station No. 4, and the Paraffin Removal Bath for pump-compressors, as well as the ongoing construction of the Production Service Base, which will improve worker safety and working conditions.

To ensure additional production volumes, the rehabilitation project for the Uzen and Karamandybas fields continues, which includes drilling new wells, introducing modern technologies, extending the maintenance intervals, modernizing infrastructure, and automating systems.

At the meeting, the head of KMG issued instructions to improve operational efficiency, properly implement geological and technical activities, and optimize costs.

Additionally, Khassenov received reports on the progress of the construction of the new gas processing plant in Zhanaozen, a seawater desalination plant in Kenderli, and gave instructions to accelerate the implementation of these projects.

On the same day, the head of KMG met with representatives of the OMG trade unions and oil service companies.

The progress of roadmaps to improve the social and living conditions of employees was reviewed, as well as plans to update oilfield equipment, special vehicles, and transport.

Askhat Khassenov emphasized that KMG pays special attention to improving working conditions and implementing social projects in Zhanaozen.

The construction of the "Bolashaq Sarayi" palace of schoolchildren is underway in the city. It will become a center for the comprehensive development of young Zhanaozen residents. The 3,000 square meter complex will provide modern conditions for education and creativity. More than 350 children will be able to visit the Palace daily. The head of KMG instructed to complete the social facility on time. A new Central Library of Zhanaozen is also planned to be built.

In addition, assistance was provided to young doctors from other regions who came to work at the modern medical center in Zhanaozen, built with the support of KMG.

Additionally, at the recent meeting at Ozenmunaigaz, the results of 2024 were discussed, and tasks for 2025 were reviewed. Last year, OMG (Ozenmunaigaz) produced more than 5 million 93,000 tons of oil, which is 222,000 tons (4.5 percent) more than in 2023.