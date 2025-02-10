Azerbaijan's ASCO restores full shipping operations amid weather normalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The cargo-passenger transportation carried out by vessels of the Sea Transport Fleet “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” (ASCO) currently proceeds in normal mode due to stabilization of weather conditions, Trend reports via ASCO.

The information noted that following the strong northwestern winds and waves experienced over the past five days in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, all vessels that were docked at anchorages and piers are now set to return to full operation.

"Operations of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet are expected to fully recover by the afternoon.

However, crew members continue to monitor weather forecasts and adhere to safety protocols to promptly respond to any potential changes in conditions," the ASCO's statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel