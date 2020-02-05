Georgia to renew country's largest economic market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

The largest building materials market, known as the Eliava Market, which is located on one of the embankments in the center of Tbilisi, will be renewed according to modern standards, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“We consulted with the owners of the market and came to a common conclusion that the market in its current form is unacceptable. Against the background of the city’s rapid development, it is impossible for the object to function in such a chaotic form,” said the mayor.

According to him, as a result of negotiations, the owners of the market and the Government of Georgia agreed that the trade area will remain in this place, since thousands of people work there; in addition, many citizens buy the goods there.

Eliava Market appeared in the center of Tbilisi in 1995. Currently, it is a series of trading counters and shops with a variety of products for construction work.

Meanwhile, about 15,000 people work in the market, and about 150 legal entities and individuals are the owners of outlets.

Eliava market retail facilities have contributed about 150 million lari (about $56 million) to the state budget in the form of taxes. This is about 1.5 percent of total tax revenue.

