Uzbekistan, Malaysia in talks over production of caustic soda, chlorine in Uzbek region

Construction 4 November 2020 12:58 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan, Malaysia in talks over production of caustic soda, chlorine in Uzbek region
Iranian industrial and mining companies boost their sales
Iranian industrial and mining companies boost their sales
Restoration of its territorial integrity - right of Azerbaijan – Iranian president
Restoration of its territorial integrity - right of Azerbaijan – Iranian president
Khamenei's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - principal position of Iran - former ambassador
Khamenei's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - principal position of Iran - former ambassador
Latest
Volume of food products sold in Baku drops slightly Business 13:23
Pashinyan tries to use every fake method in order to get some support - President Aliyev Politics 13:23
Pashinyan must say that he will pull back the troops from remaining part of Aghdam and Kalbajar and Lachin districts - President Aliyev Politics 13:21
Iranian industrial and mining companies boost their sales Business 13:19
Pashinyan doesn’t want the war to stop - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:18
Ambassador talks illegal use of Azerbaijan's gold mines by Swiss citizen of Armenian descent Politics 13:15
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:12
SOCAR reduces LPG imports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:11
Armenia wanted to create chaos, panic in Azerbaijan by attacking civilians - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Armenians who live in Nagorno-Karabakh can be sure that their security will be provided - President Aliyev Politics 13:07
For Armenia probably it is very painful to admit that we beat them on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:04
Georgian bonds show best results after Ukraine in October Business 12:59
Georgia reveals TOP 10 products exported to Japan Business 12:59
Uzbekistan, Malaysia in talks over production of caustic soda, chlorine in Uzbek region Construction 12:58
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 private non-oil exporters Business 12:57
Armenian president distorts facts in interview to Russian RBC TV channel – MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:57
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Armed Forces’ anti-aircraft gun in direction of Khojavend district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:54
We just did what we thought was right to defend our country, our people, to restore justice - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:46
Our task was to restore territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and we are coming closer to this task - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Oxford Energy Institute talks areas of interest in Turkmen oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:37
Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhancing co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 12:36
Hungary tightens anti-COVID rules, may suffice if followed - Orban Europe 12:35
Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC opens tender to purchase electrical goods Tenders 12:32
Electricity exports from Georgia down Oil&Gas 12:32
Georgia sees increase in some food products Business 12:29
Restoration of its territorial integrity - right of Azerbaijan – Iranian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:22
Khamenei's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - principal position of Iran - former ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:20
Azerbaijani expert talks Armenian vandalism against religious monuments in occupied lands Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:16
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 12:13
Major Azerbaijani non-oil companies unveil their 9M2020 exports Business 12:12
Uzbekistan, Ukraine consider creation of joint agro-industrial enterprises Business 12:11
Startup project of Baku Higher Oil School enters final of international competition (PHOTO) Society 12:10
TAP’s interconnection with Greek National Natural Gas System starts operation Oil&Gas 12:08
Azerbaijan's Baktelecom opens tender for purchase of pipes Tenders 12:05
OPEC members' net oil export revenue to drop to 18-years low Oil&Gas 12:05
Armenia's 'phosphorus' tactics or attempt to hide from Azerbaijani UAVs (PHOTOS) Politics 11:55
Firing cluster munitions by Armenia on civilian areas of Azerbaijan should be stopped - UK parliamentary Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:54
Armenia plundered gold mining deposits in occupied Azerbaijani territories - Ecology Ministry Economy 11:53
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian La Repubblica newspaper Politics 11:45
Georgia records 2,295 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:27
Statement of MFA Armenia paving ground for new war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 4 Finance 11:27
Turkmenistan signs decree on taxation of foreign vehicles when entering country Transport 11:10
Russia’s Astrakhan receives another batch of humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:09
Products imported from Russia's Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan revealed Business 11:08
Iran discloses volume of goods exported via Iran's Qom Province Business 11:07
Armenian Armed Forces intensively shelling Azerbaijan's Aghdam district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Volume of cargo transported via Iran's Northwest Railways growing Transport 11:02
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers adopts new rules of agricultural insurance Economy 10:50
Azerbaijan highly appreciates statement made by Supreme Leader of Iran Politics 10:26
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's border positions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
Iranian Oil Terminals Company announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:22
ICIEC and IsDB Launch Innovative US$2 Billion COVID-19 Guarantee Facility in Support of Private Sector Other News 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 4 Finance 10:07
Total bank deposits of Azerbaijan's population decline year-on-year Finance 10:01
Turkmenistan intends to continue providing necessary aid to Afghanistan Business 09:59
Azerbaijan's deputy PM extends condolences to Afghan people Politics 09:58
Azerbaijani scientist talks human impact on Karabakh nature Society 09:53
Armenian troops shell villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghjabadi districts, MoD says Politics 09:48
Central Bank of Iran continues with its policies despite difficulties Business 09:45
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 4 Uzbekistan 09:42
Iranian currency rates for November 4 Finance 09:42
Oil climbs as U.S. stockpiles shrink, but election uncertainty overshadows market Oil&Gas 09:41
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 160,500 Other News 08:51
Azerbaijan lists Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:14
Latest situation at front as of November 4 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:00
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops slightly Kazakhstan 07:49
Biden secures 85 electoral votes, Trump gets 61 US 07:11
ITFC to foster inclusive economic growth in Uzbekistan’s business community Business 06:30
Hungary imposes night-time curfew to fight virus Europe 06:13
France's COVID-19 deaths rise by almost 1,000 Europe 05:25
WSJ: OPEC countries mull deeper oil production cuts Oil&Gas 04:39
Trump leads in Kentucky, Indiana, New Hampshire - Fox News US 04:05
UK records highest single-day death toll from coronavirus since May Europe 03:29
Hurricane Eta leaves hundreds homeless in Nicaragua, Honduras Other News 02:48
China's import of ready-made clothing from Turkey spikes Turkey 02:20
Moscow’s coronavirus death toll tops 7,000 Russia 02:14
Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort - top Azerbaijani official Politics 01:28
Armenia demonstrated its true face by firing ballistic missiles to Ganja, Barda - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO) Politics 01:26
Trump says Republicans ‘doing well’ in crucial battleground states US 01:04
Canada's Trudeau says window to stop second surge of COVID-19 is closing Other News 00:20
MoD unveils info on funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund as of November 2 Politics 3 November 23:40
Cannons of Armenian troops destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 23:39
Early vote in U.S. presidential election hits record 100 million US 3 November 23:38
Turkey to close most businesses at 10 p.m. in bid to curb coronavirus resurgence Turkey 3 November 23:25
Multiculturalism is pride of Azerbaijan - top Azerbaijani official (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 22:54
Africa's confirmed cases pass 1.8 mln Other News 3 November 22:50
Commander of Armenian motorized rifle regiment neutralized - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 22:04
Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 November 21:27
Iran to launch Sarakh airport Business 3 November 20:54
Azerbaijan Army does not open fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure - MoD Politics 3 November 20:30
Armenian armed forces' tanks destroyed in battles near Khojavend (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 20:30
World knows about Armenia’s crimes and must demand punishment of those responsible – Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 3 November 20:03
Volume of cargo transshipment in Turkish Ambarli port revealed Turkey 3 November 19:49
Armenia trying to convince its internal audience with fairy tales based on new scenarios - MoD Politics 3 November 19:48
Volume of cargo transshipment in Turkish Aliagan port revealed Turkey 3 November 19:45
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports volume disclosed Business 3 November 19:43
Private enterprises dominate in construction work in Baku Construction 3 November 19:41
Azerbaijan increases export of satellite services ICT 3 November 19:38
Data on Baku's industrial production revealed Business 3 November 19:38
All news