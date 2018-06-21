Kazakhstan increases tax revenues inflow in state budget

21 June 2018 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Tax collection in Kazakhstan will grow to 25 percent from the GDP in 2025, maintaining comfortable conditions for business, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said at a press conference, Kazakh media outlets reported.

"In this regard, the ministry is implementing initiatives aimed at increasing tax collection by digitizing the tax base and automating all our administration processes," the minister said.

He added that a parallel decrease of the administrative burden on business, reduction of the time and financial costs of entrepreneurs, and reduction of inspections will also become important elements for the implementation of the above mentioned plans.

In 2017 the country stopped the annual declining of share of tax revenues in the volume of GDP, increasing the amount of tax income by 1.6 percent, for the first time since 2011.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

