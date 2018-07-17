New procedure of land seizure to be introduced in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Uzbekistan will introduce a new procedure for the seizure of land from citizens and companies, as well as the procedure for payment of compensation for such land beginning from September 1, 2018, "Podrobno.uz" reported referring to the draft decree of the head of state.

According to the new procedure, decisions on the seizure of land for state and public needs are allowed only after an open discussion with interested persons, whose land plots are planned to be seized, as well as an assessment of benefits and costs.

In addition, the demolition of residential, industrial premises, other buildings and structures owned by individuals and legal entities, during the seizure of land is allowed after full compensation of the market value of real estate and losses caused to owners in connection with such seizure.

At the same time, losses caused to individuals and legal entities as a result of an illegal administrative act of a state body (official) are subject to compensation by the state, primarily at the expense of extra-budgetary funds of the relevant bodies.

Most importantly – the principle of protection of fair purchaser is being introduced, in accordance with which if the person has acquired the property on a reimbursable basis, with the observance of the law without application of consequences of invalidity of transactions, then the recovery of property from such person acting in good faith will be prohibited.

