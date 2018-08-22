Some 10 land reclamation projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan

22 August 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan

Trend:

Some 10 projects on reclamation of disturbed soil on a total area of about 644 hectares have been agreed in Akmola region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform international news agency reported citing the regional communications service.

Changes in the structure of the terrain, the environmental status of soil and parent rocks, the consequences of mining, exploration, construction work affect soil. It is necessary to carry out reclamation of disturbed lands to improve environmental conditions and restore the productivity of the lands.

"Biological reclamation is a set of measures to create favourable water-air and nutritive regimes of soil for agricultural and forest crops,” the regional communications service stated. “The reclamation process usually involves two main stages - technical and biological. At the same time, according to ecologists, the most difficult for restoration are the lands that were used for storage and disposal of toxic waste. This category requires special reclamation, which can last for years, the duration of which depends on the type of waste and the severity of its impact on the land."

The development of the reclamation project is a complex and multi-step process, which involves experts from different fields.

"Today, the procedure of coordination of the reclamation project is a public service. It is rendered free of charge to individuals and legal entities on the basis of the relevant standard," the regional communications service added.

