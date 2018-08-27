Property insurance revenues decrease in Kazakhstan

27 August 2018 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the receipt of premiums for voluntary property insurance against damage in January-June 2018 has amounted to 50.1 billion tenge, which is 2 percent less than in the same period last year, the ranking.kz portal reported.

It is noteworthy that the sector's share of voluntary property insurance has increased from 48.6% to 51.9%.

The volume of payments in this segment, on the contrary, has increased by 2.7 times, to 11.5 billion tenge. The share of voluntary property insurance payments as a whole has also increased significantly, from 32.5 percent to 68.2 percent.

The "Eurasia Insurance Co." company with the volume of premium incomes amounting to 27.6 billion tenge, with an increase of 17.9 percent over the year occupies the leading position among insurance companies of Kazakhstan engaged in insurance of property against damage.

The share of "Eurasia Insurance Co." company in the insurance market of the Republic Kazakhstan has increased from 45.8 percent to 55.1 percent.

The "Eurasia Insurance Co." company is followed by "Halyk-Kazakhinstrakh", subsidiary insurance company of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (KZIS), with the volume of premium incomes amounting to 10.9 billion tenge, and with annual growth by 34.3 percent. The share of "Halyk-Kazakhinstrakh" insurance company in the insurance market of the Republic of Kazakhstan has increased from 15.9 percent to 21.8 percent.

The list of Top 3 insurance companies is closed by "Kazakhmys" JSC insurance company with the volume of premium incomes amounting to 3.4 billion tenge, and with annual growth of 16.7 percent. The share of "Kazakhmys" JSC insurance company in the insurance market of the Republic of Kazakhstan has increased from 5.8 percent to 6.9 percent.

The official exchange rate on August 27 is 359,64 KZT/USD.

