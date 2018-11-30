Central Asian countries, Japan mull co-op in economic sectors

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Central Asian countries and Japan discussed practical aspects of cooperation in the transport and logistics, agriculture and tourism, as well as in the trade and investment, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan reported.

According to the information, the 13th meeting of the senior officials of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue was held on Nov. 26-27, 2018 in Tokyo.

The meeting was attended by delegations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Japan.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in ensuring regional security.

The sides exchanged views on the issues on the agenda of the upcoming 7th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.

