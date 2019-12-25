Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25

25 December 2019 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 25 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of nine currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,567 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,411

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,814

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,462

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,709

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,230

1 Indian rupee

INR

590

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,296

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,158

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,401

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,393

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,905

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,869

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,967

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,057

1 Russian ruble

RUB

679

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,521

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,069

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,998

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,486

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,318

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,665

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,967

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,001

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

139,263

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,154

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,121

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,567

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,052

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,748

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,008

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

536

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,089

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,644

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 142,082 rials, and the price of $1 is 129,162 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 126,149 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,828 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 128,000-131,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 141,000-144,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian Gas Transmission Company announces tender to buy expansion enclosure
Tenders 11:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 25
Finance 10:25
$21M to be invested in Iran’s Persian Gulf Mining & Metal Industries Special Economic Zone
Business 24 December 20:57
Iran to put up over 200,000 barrels of diesel fuel for sale
Oil&Gas 24 December 20:56
Minister: Over 80 power and water projects implemented in Iran
Oil&Gas 24 December 20:42
Iran reveals some details about its newly discovered oil field
Oil&Gas 24 December 20:41
Latest
China intends to import Uzbekistan’s agricultural products
Business 11:04
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador (PHOTO)
Society 11:02
Azerbaijan’s Atena LLC increases milk production
Business 11:00
Iranian Gas Transmission Company announces tender to buy expansion enclosure
Tenders 11:00
Azerbaijan’s company completing construction of multi-storey complex in Baku
Construction 10:59
Export of Georgian wine keeps rising
Finance 10:59
LUKOIL shows interest in two projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Azerbaijani IT company sums up 2019
ICT 10:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador
Politics 10:55