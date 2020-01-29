TOP-5 countries importing Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in 2019

29 January 2020 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan's private companies increase non-oil exports
Business 13:28
Gazprombank: More than half of Azerbaijan's GDP falls on non-oil sector
Oil&Gas 24 January 16:50
Dialogue between Azerbaijan's public and private sectors - necessary
Finance 24 January 11:53
Amount of investments in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector in 2019 disclosed
Oil&Gas 22 January 16:58
Details of Azerbaijan's LNG exports in 11 months of 2019 disclosed
Oil&Gas 22 January 16:06
Industrial production increases in Azerbaijan
Business 21 January 19:59
Latest
Karabakh conflict discussed with US ambassador to Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:26
Kazakhstan’s embassy in Azerbaijan launches hot line due to coronavirus outbreak
Kazakhstan 17:25
It's official: Contract signed on construction of Iran-Azerbaijan industrial park
Business 17:24
‌Iran's domestic production increases
Business 17:22
IHS Markit: Coronavirus unlikely to have long-term impact on oil prices
Oil&Gas 17:12
National Bank of Georgia keeps refinancing rate unchanged
Finance 16:59
Kazakhstan to suspend flights to China to prevent coronavirus spread
Kazakhstan 16:44
Eni, ENEA ink agreement on Divertor Tokamak Test project
Oil&Gas 16:40
Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to China shrinks significantly
Tourism 16:38