First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport

Business 12 March 2020 13:54 (UTC+04:00)
First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport
First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport
First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport
Iran blocks smuggling home appliance via internet
Iran blocks smuggling home appliance via internet
German Ministry of Economic Cooperation actively supports textile industry of Uzbekistan
German Ministry of Economic Cooperation actively supports textile industry of Uzbekistan
Latest
Norway may shut several airports Europe 13:58
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 13:57
First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport Business 13:54
Minister: Azerbaijani state budget insured against foreign shocks Azerbaijan 13:36
Any future OPEC+ deal would be under completely different structure Oil&Gas 13:16
Iran blocks smuggling home appliance via internet Business 13:15
Algeria confirms first coronavirus death Arab World 13:11
France's ADP mulls closing Paris airport terminal due to coronavirus Europe 13:09
German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan Construction 13:05
First day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:03
Oil industry is likely to go through long period of consolidation Oil&Gas 13:02
Iran to put up hydrocarbons on sale at its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 12:52
Minister names two factors that may potentially impact Azerbaijan's economy Azerbaijan 12:49
Azerbaijan prolongs academic year for higher education institutions (PHOTO) Society 12:28
Iran installs new platform on joint oil field with UAE Oil&Gas 12:26
German Ministry of Economic Cooperation actively supports textile industry of Uzbekistan Business 12:06
Mehmet Karaca: ‘I believe that Baku Higher Oil School will very soon make itself known in the region’ Society 12:00
Iran-China trade ongoing - Chamber of Commerce Business 11:56
Georgia toughens entry for citizens of several countries Georgia 11:56
UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak Europe 11:54
Kazakhstan prohibits public events amid coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 11:50
Gherzi: Uzbekistan on the way to become visible international textile-producing platform Business 11:49
Thailand reports biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases Other News 11:37
Iranian currency rates for March 12 Finance 11:33
Iran names investments made in manufacturing, industrial sectors of Markazi Province Business 11:32
China's February auto sales plunge 79%, biggest monthly drop ever Other News 11:10
Greece reports first coronavirus death, a 66-year-old man Europe 11:03
Iran imposes ban for tourists to enter Kish Island Iran 10:58
Energy expert: Iran will be weaker in energy sector than Romania in 1970 Oil&Gas 10:53
Buta Airways Amends Hand Luggage Rules Economy 10:48
No shortage of commodities in any part of country - Iran deputy minister Business 10:45
Iran's exports down due to coronavirus outbreak Business 10:42
OPEC technical committee meeting may be held in selector mode amid coronavirus outbreak Oil&Gas 10:38
Saudi Arabia widens travel ban to Europe, others over coronavirus Arab World 10:37
Turkey’s export of cement to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 10:24
EU welcomes political agreement on new electoral system in Georgia Georgia 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 12 Finance 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Turkey's steel export to Turkmenistan grows Turkey 10:09
Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions Other News 10:00
Iran allocates funds to start-up companies to battle coronavirus Business 09:59
Oil slumps as U.S. bans travel from Europe over pandemic Oil&Gas 09:47
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70 Other News 09:46
China airlines report $3 billion loss in Feb as virus erodes travel demand Other News 09:45
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor's expansion to generate new long-term sources of export revenue for suppliers Oil&Gas 09:04
Hong Kong dismisses U.S. criticism over human rights Other News 08:52
China's coronavirus epicenter sees single-digit cases for first time Other News 07:30
Japan's Sharp files patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio Other News 06:41
UN Security Council holds debate on countering terrorism in Africa World 05:56
Stabbing spree leaves three dead, two injured in Australia Other News 05:02
Chile marks 30 years of democracy; students ramp up protests against inequality Other News 04:15
Coronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown Europe 03:27
U.S. oil company workers make big, bad retirement bet: their own stock Oil&Gas 02:38
South Sudan says formation of inclusive cabinet on course Other News 01:53
WHO praises Iran's actions against coronavirus Society 01:15
Two Americans, British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack Arab World 00:40
White House told federal health agency to classify coronavirus deliberations US 11 March 23:22
WHO says coronavirus is a pandemic, UK and Italy announce big war chests to fight it World 11 March 22:38
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ends official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 22:08
President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Politics 11 March 21:30
Azerbaijan’s biscuit factory talks about development of new types of confectionery products Business 11 March 20:27
Uzbek Leasing International talks about results of Belarus-Uzbek agrarian forum Finance 11 March 20:19
Operational Headquarters: Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus Society 11 March 19:54
Azerbaijan’s Azani textile company to expand range of children's clothing Business 11 March 19:45
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia grows Turkey 11 March 19:42
Azerbaijani big producer of fruit juices announces export volume for 2020 Business 11 March 19:37
Azerbaijani plant discloses production volumes of dairy products for 2020 Business 11 March 19:34
Statistical Committee: Azerbaijan's industrial production grows Business 11 March 19:02
Azerbaijan’s Goycay-Sud plant discloses timeframe for opening new production line Business 11 March 18:51
OPEC talks Kazakhstan's oil output in Jan. 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:48
Expert talks on Iran's economic development prospects Business 11 March 18:46
Oil demand effects from COVID-19 to diminish by Q3 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:41
Kazakhstan to decrease sowing area for some agriculture crops Business 11 March 18:38
EIA no longer expects active production management by OPEC Oil&Gas 11 March 18:37
Azerbaijani Cable Operators Association talks prospects for development of cable TV, IPTV ICT 11 March 18:35
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund discloses amount of funds sold at foreign currency auctions Economy 11 March 18:29
OPEC crude oil production falls Oil&Gas 11 March 18:27
Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds Finance 11 March 18:18
EIA decreases previously forecast oil extraction volume in Kazakhstan for 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:17
Demand for OPEC crude to go down in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:16
Statistics Committee: Azerbaijan's agricultural production up Business 11 March 18:15
New project on Azerbaijani migrants launched Economy 11 March 18:12
Hungary curbs inbound travel, bans public gatherings over coronavirus Europe 11 March 18:09
Lufthansa Group cancels another 23,000 flights over coronavirus Europe 11 March 18:05
Patient with suspected coronavirus returned to Clinical Medical Center in Baku Society 11 March 18:05
Turkmenistan, Morocco agree on sulfur supplies Business 11 March 18:03
Lufthansa suspends flights to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 11 March 18:00
EIA revises up forecasts for oil production in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11 March 17:45
Russia’s Rosatom ready to offer Azerbaijan solutions in field of nuclear energy Oil&Gas 11 March 17:41
Cargo turnover volume increases in Georgia Transport 11 March 17:39
Turkmenistan for first time to drill ultra-deep well in oil-bearing area Oil&Gas 11 March 17:38
Britain scraps business rates for small firms Europe 11 March 17:34
SOCAR, McKinsey to design strategic development plan Oil&Gas 11 March 17:34
Uzbekistan looks to reduce custom duties on imported foreign cars Finance 11 March 17:31
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2020 oil output Oil&Gas 11 March 17:22
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 17:13
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11 March 17:13
Iran imposed duty on export of onion Business 11 March 17:03
Thailand tightens visa regime with Georgia due to coronavirus Georgia 11 March 17:02
Azerbaijan's Agsaray Residence talks high-rise buildings' construction in Baku White City Construction 11 March 16:59
All news