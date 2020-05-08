Forest landscape in Georgia's capital to be restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

About 700 hectares of forest landscape on the slope of Mount Mtatsminda in the heart of the Georgian capital Tbilisi will be restored over the next four years, said Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the Cartu Foundation, established by former Georgian Prime Minister and now head of the Georgian Dream ruling party Bidzina Ivanishvili, has provided 16 million lari (about $4.98 million) for the restoration of the forest.

The project aims to restore the degraded forest and develop recreational infrastructure.

Kaladze said that once the renovation works are completed, Tbilisi will have another well-developed tourist attraction site.

He added that the goal is to turn the forest landscape of Mount Mtatsminda into a four-season recreation zone.

Mount Mtatsminda features Mtatsminda park that is situated at a height of 770 meters, the highest point of Tbilisi, a funicular built in 1905 and Pantheon of well-known public figures, which was officially opened in 1929.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356