Land plots in Baku drop in price

Business 28 January 2021 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Uzbekistan despite COVID-19
Work on increasing level of drinking water supply to Uzbek regions continues
Turkish low-cost airline eyes to link countries of religious tourism with Uzbekistan
Latest
OPEC+ compliance could wane with oil demand recovery Oil&Gas 09:55
Russian Gazprombank talks factors for revising S&P rating on Azerbaijan to 'positive' Finance 09:53
Germany will continue its close regional cooperation with Azerbaijan - Federal Foreign Office Politics 09:44
Germany intends to increase co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy - Federal Foreign Office Oil&Gas 09:40
Apple says new privacy notifications to roll out in 'early spring' US 09:27
Iran seeks to eliminate USD in trade with Eurasian Economic Union Business 09:07
New carpet factory to open in Azerbaijan Economy 09:07
NASA's Perseverance rover to land on Mars next month US 09:00
Iran ready to help Kenya on knowledge-based companies Economy 08:51
Georgian border police receives troop carriers, fuel trucks, off-road vehicles from US Transport 08:28
Kyrgyz citizens legally working in Turkey to be able to receive pensions and benefits there Turkey 08:21
1,413 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:18
Saudi flagship investment forum calls for excellent credit solutions to global debt problems Finance 07:53
Italy decreases import of petroleum oils from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 07:01
EU demands AstraZeneca plan to break vaccine deadlock Europe 06:25
Tesla profit, foggy outlook on 2021 deliveries disappoint Wall Street Finance 05:40
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 05:01
Chile approves emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Other News 04:19
UK PM Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK Europe 03:31
Europe lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet Transport 02:22
Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19 Other News 01:36
Biden administration temporarily holds some U.S. weapons exports Business 00:43
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Uzbekistan despite COVID-19 Business 27 January 23:57
Footage of cemetery destroyed by the Armenians in Azerbaijani village of Saray, Gubadly region (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 27 January 23:02
President Aliyev congratulates re-elected President of Portugal Politics 27 January 23:02
Turkey registers more than 7 400 new coronavirus cases Turkey 27 January 22:54
Russian bank in talks with Iran to boost currency exchanges Finance 27 January 22:32
Dressing rooms to work, exchange of goods to be allowed in shopping malls starting February 1 Business 27 January 22:06
EBRD to oversee more SMEs support programs in Kazakhstan in 2021 Business 27 January 21:56
Trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ecuador expanding Economy 27 January 21:50
German gov't lowers economic forecast for 2021 to 3 pct Economy 27 January 21:22
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan MoU boosts relevancy of Trans-Caspian gas pipeline Economy 27 January 21:04
Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear plant poses potential threat to region – ombudsman Politics 27 January 20:37
Azerbaijan eliminating damage caused by Armenia in Fuzuli, Aghdam – Trend TV Society 27 January 20:08
Azerbaijani State Oil Company to enter new stage of development - minister Economy 27 January 19:25
Meeting of trilateral group on Nagorno-Karabakh region may be held soon - Russian MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 January 19:09
Azerbaijan restoring houses destroyed as a result of Armenia’s aggression in Ganja (PHOTO) Society 27 January 18:40
Liberating Azerbaijani territories formed new regional reality - Turkish Security Council Politics 27 January 18:17
Azerbaijan releases footage of Fuzuli district's Khalafsha village (PHOTOVIDEO) Politics 27 January 18:14
Azerbaijan electricity provider opens tender to attract various services Tenders 27 January 18:06
Depreciation of Georgian REER associates with domestic export goods gaining competitiveness Business 27 January 17:59
Kazakhstan's entrepreneurship dev't fund to unite efforts with WB in SMEs support Business 27 January 17:58
Work on increasing level of drinking water supply to Uzbek regions continues Uzbekistan 27 January 17:58
Coty to consolidate fragrance manufacturing operations, close Cologne factory Europe 27 January 17:56
US companies ready to take part in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 27 January 17:55
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to opens tenders buy spares for vehicles Tenders 27 January 17:53
Turkish low-cost airline eyes to link countries of religious tourism with Uzbekistan Tourism 27 January 17:52
Eurasian Development Bank setting up top priorities for this year’s strategic period Business 27 January 17:41
Georgia sees recovery in remittance inflows Finance 27 January 17:40
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 27 January 17:38
EBRD continues supporting SMEs dev't in Kazakhstan Business 27 January 17:36
Kazakhstan reports increase in trade with Denmark Business 27 January 17:35
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry grateful to Turkish side Society 27 January 17:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin rebounds in price Finance 27 January 17:30
Azerbaijani government's digitalization to favor creation of various projects ICT 27 January 17:30
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port announced Transport 27 January 17:27
Iran to launch new projects in tourism, power industry, agriculture fields Business 27 January 17:23
Trilateral statement on Karabakh being implemented consistently - Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 January 17:16
Georgia sees slight increase in export of precious metals - ISET-PI Business 27 January 17:13
Contribution to GDP structure of Turkmenistan’s industrial sector revealed Business 27 January 17:13
SOCAR Turkey, Middle East Technical University to carry out chemical recycling of plastic waste Business 27 January 16:56
Housing prices in Baku decrease Business 27 January 16:45
Georgia presents great investment opportunities - Spanish Foreign Ministry Business 27 January 16:44
Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chair from France exchange views on situation in region Politics 27 January 16:42
JPMorgan to launch UK consumer bank within months US 27 January 16:41
Iranian banks issue big loans to agricultural sector Finance 27 January 16:37
Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation and new opportunities opened up - assistant to president Politics 27 January 16:36
State Property Service of Azerbaijan to auction small enterprises Business 27 January 16:31
Azerbaijan confirms 601 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 27 January 16:31
Azerbaijan benefited from cooperation with Turkey in Patriotic War - President's assistant Politics 27 January 16:26
Houses destroyed by Armenia in Azerbaijan's Tartar being restored - Trend TV reports Society 27 January 16:19
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit SC names amount of work performed at trust Oil&Gas 27 January 16:19
Iran, Kazakhstan should form join bank to boost trade, transactions - ambassador Business 27 January 16:12
Russia remains main exporter of Uzbek textile production Business 27 January 16:12
Relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkey - eternal - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 27 January 16:11
Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee, IMF discuss national strategy for statistics dev’t Uzbekistan 27 January 16:02
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes exceeds supply fourfold Finance 27 January 15:55
Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe Europe 27 January 15:50
Spending on gas exploration declined in 2020 Oil&Gas 27 January 15:46
UK voices interest in restoring electric energy sector in Azerbaijan's liberated areas Oil&Gas 27 January 15:45
Armenians built several villas for themselves in Shusha. One of villas belongs to leader of junta, another - to wealthy, corrupt official - President Aliyev Politics 27 January 15:41
Shuakhevi HPP to play important role in decreasing Georgia’s dependence on imported electricity Oil&Gas 27 January 15:37
Iran would return to JCPOA commitments if others comply - Iranian President Nuclear Program 27 January 15:37
Significant volume of bank loans in Georgia secured with real estate Finance 27 January 15:37
Georgian JSA Technologies plans to export the product to EU, US and China ICT 27 January 15:36
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks for 2020 revealed Finance 27 January 15:36
Azerbaijani banks' reduced total liabilities in 2020 Finance 27 January 15:29
All of us, all people will revive Shusha - President of Azerbaijan Politics 27 January 15:26
Shusha was our goal and Shusha became our victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 27 January 15:25
I said that our victory would be incomplete without Shusha, at that time, during war, I could not say more - President Aliyev Politics 27 January 15:25
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for steam boilers via tender Tenders 27 January 15:25
President Aliyev gives instructions in relation to restoration of Shusha city Politics 27 January 15:20
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold phone conversation Politics 27 January 15:14
We don't need fake history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 27 January 15:10
They say that Shusha was allegedly handed over just like that, without a fight, that Armenians left Shusha of their own free will. This is a blatant lie - President Aliyev Politics 27 January 15:08
Russia lifts restrictions on import of Kazakh tomatoes - Kazakhstan's Agriculture Ministry Business 27 January 15:05
At that time, minister of defense of Azerbaijan was offshoot of PFPA-Musavat tandem, one of their henchmen. He was first to sell Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 27 January 15:05
During Shusha operation, hundreds of invaders were killed - President Aliyev Politics 27 January 15:01
Turkmenistan launches initiative to ensure stable international transport services Transport 27 January 15:00
