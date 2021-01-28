Azerbaijan greatly increases export of tomatoes to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Azerbaijan has exported 800 tons of tomatoes to Kazakhstan since December 2020, Acting President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the activity of AZPROMO under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy for 2020, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan exported 1,363 tons of tomatoes to Kazakhstan in 2019,” he said.

"As a result of the taken measures, Azerbaijan's export of tomatoes to Kazakhstan reached almost 70 percent of the total export volume of these products to this country per month," Abdullayev said.

“Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $200 million in 2020,” acting president said. “Some 95 percent of export accounted for the Russian markets.”

AZPROMO is a joint public-private initiative created by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy in 2003 to promote economic development by attracting foreign investments and stimulating export in the non-oil sector.

Seven trading houses of Azerbaijan are already operating abroad.

