Azerbaijan discloses demined area for Aghdam Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Some 74 hectares of lands allotted for Aghdam Industrial Park [in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war] have already been demined, Elshad Nuriyev, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, said on Dec. 10, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Industrial Chemical Park and industrial zones in the Karabakh region.

"The conditions for future resident enterprises of the park have already been created. So, work on the initial improvement of the public area, that is, the social zone was done. For the normal work of the enterprises, a grocery store, a hairdresser, and a first-aid post were created at the first stage," he noted.

Besides, according to him, power lines are being laid to the Aghdam Industrial Park.

"A temporary transformer has been installed on the territory of the industrial park. An artesian well with a depth of 350 meters has also been drilled there, and the industrial park is provided with water," the acting chairman further said. “Moreover, the power supply of the industrial park has been provided, in particular, through the use of solar panels.”

Similar conditions will be created in the Araz Valley Economic Zone [Jabrayil district], added Nuriyev.