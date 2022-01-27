EU shares experience with Azerbaijan in development of agritourism - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

The EU shares experience with Azerbaijan in the development of agritourism, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the Agro-Tourism investment forum, Trend reports.

Michalko said that the popularity of agritourism is growing in the world today.

“The demand for services in agritourism has increased by 60 percent in the EU countries over the past 10 years, in which agritourism is greatly developed,” the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan said.

Michalko stressed that agro-tourism can boost the development of the Azerbaijani rural districts as this will provide an opportunity to involve the youth living there.

“We share the experience with our Azerbaijani colleagues to give them the opportunity to learn more about the potential for the development of agritourism in Azerbaijan,” the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan added.

The forum has been organized within the AgriVision project, which is funded by the EU and is implemented by the Eurasia Partnership Foundation and the ‘Constitution’ Research Foundation.

The main goal of the forum is to become a platform for farmers and service providers from the Lankaran-Astara economic region to provide potential investors with tourism development strategies and business plans.