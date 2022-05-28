Iran may lift ban on import of several commodities

TEHRAN, Iran, May 28. Iran is reviewing the plan to eliminate the import ban on four or five commodities, said the Minister of Industries, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.



He pointed out possible reforms in the import ban policy for goods that have similar domestic equivalents, however, the main structure of the 2018 import ban will remain on 2,000 luxury goods.



The minister has stressed that the administration will not ban the import of basic materials and machinery.