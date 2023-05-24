Azerbaijan prepares new bill on public procurement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The preparation of the "On public procurement" new bill has already been completed, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to him, the law project provides for the introduction of new control and supervision mechanisms, as well as simplification of procedures and reduction of bureaucratic obstacles. This will increase competition among suppliers, providing better business conditions.

“The new bill also provides for measures for the development of electronic platforms and the use of digital technologies in the process of public procurement. This will contribute to the automation and acceleration of processes, increase transparency and provide equal opportunities to all participants,” he said.

“This is an important step towards modernizing the public procurement system and supporting Azerbaijan's economic growth," he added.