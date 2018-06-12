Kazakh workshop producing pumps to supply products to Azerbaijan

12 June 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Kazakh workshop producing pumps for the oil and gas industry will supply its products to Azerbaijan, the Kazakh Khabar 24 TV channel reported June 12.

The workshop located in the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan started accepting orders from the Caspian countries, according to the report.

“There is already a major agreement with Azerbaijan and a mega project with a domestic company,” the report said. “The products will be manufactured for a new field.”

Investor Muhamed Raziyev said that at the beginning it is planned to produce 1,000 pumps per year.

“The equipment for Azerbaijan has been fully assembled,” Raziyev said.

The workshop, which opened in April this year in the Munayly district of Kazakhstan, doesn’t only produce equipment for the oil and gas industry, but also accepts it for repair from other countries. Countries of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Caspian region are potential customers.

Foreign investments in the workshop amounted to $5 million. More than 90 percent of the workers are Kazakhs. The latest digital technologies are applied at the workshop. In the future, the workshop plans to become a major hub providing support for the implementation of projects throughout the Caspian region.

---

