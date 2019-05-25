Afghanistan interested in increasing imports of oil products from Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Afghanistan is interested in increasing imports and expanding the range of oil products from Azerbaijan, Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Ajmal Ahmadi said at the meeting with President of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev as part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ahmadi noted that Afghanistan is interested in bringing cooperation with SOCAR to a new level to diversify fuel supplies.

SOCAR is already supplying diesel fuel, kerosene and liquid butane to Afghanistan.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland. It is also a co-owner of the largest Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim and other assets in Turkey.

