Kazakhstan takes action on fuel smuggling to Russia

24 July 2019 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has banned residents of Russia from smuggling fuel in large quantities from the country, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Thus, the maximum volume that a person can bring to Russia from Kazakhstan is a full tank of their car.

Fuel is almost two times cheaper in Kazakhstan than in Russia. This is why drivers from Russia that live close to border with Kazakhstan use the difference and often go to Kazakhstan to purchase fuel.

According to the media, the information was first spread in social media and was later confirmed by State Revenue Committee under The Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

“Starting from April 2013 countries have signed an agreement on the fact that each year they change indicative balance. This year the balance between Kazakhstan and Russia amounts to zero. Thus, it is prohibited to bring fuel from Kazakhstan to Russia,” the report said.

Furthermore, the ban includes both citizens of Russia and citizens of Kazakhstan, i.e. Kazakhs also cannot smuggle fuel from the country.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
LUKOIL plans to build plant for production of propylene in Nizhny Novgorod
Oil&Gas 17:09
Kazakhstan joins EBRD's 'green' program
Economy 16:29
Major Russian company talks increase of beer export to Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 14:36
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 14:11
Uzbekistan intends to create textile hub in Russian region
Economy 13:49
Russia’s RussNeft talks on expected volumes of oil production in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:44
Latest
Specialized production department in Baku opens tender to buy elevator spare parts
Tenders 18:19
Coach of Ireland on EYOF Baku 2019: This event has taste
Society 18:17
Russian coach: EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions organized perfectly
Society 18:16
Azerbaijan’s Altis Group of Companies establishes exports to Georgia
Economy 18:16
2,000 jobs to be kept at Antipinsky Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 18:10
Bakcell rapidly increases coverage area of its network
Society 18:00
Best moments of 2nd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:57
Uzbekistan to manufacture balls for FIFA, UEFA
Economy 17:51
Cryptocurrency mining PCs found in Iran’s Ardabil province
Economy 17:48