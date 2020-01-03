First agreement inked for commercial use of EastMed pipeline

3 January 2020 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Energean company, headquartered in the UK and Greek DEPA have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the potential sale and purchase of 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per annum from Energean’s gas fields offshore Israel, where Energean is investing $1.7 billion for the development of the Karish & Tanin fields through the FPSO “Energean Power”, Trend reports citing DEPA.

DEPA, as a 50 percent shareholder of the “NATURAL GAS SUBMARINE INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-ITALY-POSEIDON S.A.” (“IGI Poseidon”) – a Joint Venture with Edison S.p.A – is developing the EU Project of Common Interest (PCI) EastMed Pipeline and is a leading player in natural gas supply and retail activities in the Greek and S. E European markets and in the development of major natural gas related infrastructure projects with the objective of enhancing the security and diversification of supply of Greece and the broader region.

Konstantinos Xifaras, CEO of DEPA, said that this is the first agreement for the commercial use of the EastMed pipeline.

“With the present LoI, DEPA expresses its intention to buy 2 BCM of gas, which corresponds to 20 percent of the EastMed’s initial capacity. Thus, a major producer of East Mediterranean gas (Energean) and a key distributor of gas in South East Europe (DEPA) are joining forces to ensure the success of the pipeline,” he added.

The 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) EastMed pipeline will be able to carry between 9 and 12 billion cubic meters of gas a year from offshore reserves held by Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion
Israel 30 December 2019 16:10
Israel Canada paying NIS 24m to lease Eilat's Soleil hotel
Israel 28 December 2019 12:03
Netanyahu claims victory in his party's leadership primaries
Israel 27 December 2019 03:49
Putin, Netanyahu discuss over phone Iran, situation in Syria
Russia 26 December 2019 23:15
Israeli Defence Forces say struck Hamas targets in response to rocket fired from Gaza
Israel 26 December 2019 06:05
Missile from Gaza Strip intercepted amid sirens sounding in southern Israel
Israel 26 December 2019 00:27
Latest
Prices for non-food products in Uzbekistan up by 10.5% in 2019
Business 12:18
Navoiazot puts up new product at Uzbek Commodity Exchange
Finance 12:04
Azerbaijan sees growth in regional bank deposits
Finance 12:03
Turkmen oil concern extends tender on purchase of various equipment
Tenders 12:02
Iran, Kazakhstan have good trade potential - Chamber of Commerce
Business 11:54
Iran's Supreme National Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting
Iran 11:34
Food products increase most in price in Uzbekistan for 2019
Business 11:33
Turkey’s export from Ankara, Istanbul to Kazakhstan exceeds $500M
Turkey 11:25
Iran sends note to US, following assassination of top IRGC commander
Iran 11:14