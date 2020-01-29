Azerbaijan prepares bill on efficient use of energy resources (PHOTO)

29 January 2020 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

A bill on the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency has been prepared within the EU4Energy Program with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the International Energy Charter, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev said.

Valiyev made the remark in Baku at the meeting within the EU4Energy Program, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The deputy minister added that the next step in this sphere was the submission of the draft of the first National Action Plan on Energy Efficiency for 2021-2025 to the working group.

“Then, during the discussions related to the budget, opinions and proposals on the project will be considered,” Valiyev said.

The goals of energy conservation and energy efficiency related to the National Action Plan were considered and the proposals on strengthening the administrative and institutional structure in this sphere, creating a monitoring and reporting system on energy efficiency and enlightening were voiced during the meeting.

The participants were informed about the proposed measures on energy supply, industry, transport and agricultural sector, buildings and municipal services of the National Action Plan for 2021-2025.

The presentations on energy conservation and assessment of required investments were made. The opinions and proposals of the working group were discussed during the meeting.

----

