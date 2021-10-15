Azerbaijan, Turkey ink deal for additional gas supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have reached an agreement for supply of additional 11 billion cubic meters of gas via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline, said Turkey’s minister of energy and natural resources Fatih Donmez, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Donmez dismissed the allegations that Turkey buys gas expensively, noting BOTAS’ natural gas purchase price is in line with the current indicators in the international market and is below $1300 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Minister also touched upon the allegations that TPAO and BOTAS will be privatized, adding that neither TPAO nor BOTAS will be sold.

The 2001 contract for delivering 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Turkey from Azerbaijan expired on April 16, 2021.

Currently, Turkey buys Azerbaijani gas via the Trans Anatolian Natural gas Pipeline (TANAP), the longest section of the Southern Gas Corridor. TANAP is set to transport 6 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Turkey. Azerbaijan has exported 3.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey via TANAP from January through July 2021, according to Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn