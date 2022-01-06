Oil price on NYSE grows amid protests in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
WTI crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose sharply on Thursday amid protests in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing TASS.
In the first hours after the start of trading, the price of a WTI crude oil futures rose by $ 2.62 (3.39%) and amounted to $ 79.81, approaching the indicators of October-November 2021, when the country saw a sharp rise in oil prices against the background of energy crisis in the rest of the world.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan
Vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company continue to transport goods in direction of Kazakhstan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at new building of “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque in Yenı Gunashli (PHOTO/VIDEO)