Oil price on NYSE grows amid protests in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

WTI crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose sharply on Thursday amid protests in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the first hours after the start of trading, the price of a WTI crude oil futures rose by $ 2.62 (3.39%) and amounted to $ 79.81, approaching the indicators of October-November 2021, when the country saw a sharp rise in oil prices against the background of energy crisis in the rest of the world.