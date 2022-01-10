EIB, Haldor Topsoe ink loan agreement in carbon emission reduction sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

In line with its strategy to become the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024, Danish technology provider Haldor Topsoe has signed a €45 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support its research and development (R&D) investments in that domain, Trend reports with reference to Haldor Topsoe.

The EIB financing is supported under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the European Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe. The European funding highlights the company’s commitment to developing new technologies to support a wide range of energy intensive industries in their transition towards a low-carbon future.

The R&D investments backed by the EIB financing support Haldor Topsoe’s ambition to develop new technologies and catalysts to assist its customers in the transition towards the increased use of renewable energy, as well as the carbon neutrality of industrial operations. In line with this goal, the company specifically focuses on R&D activities with the highest potential for reducing carbon emissions.

A clear focus are R&D investments for the development of new catalysts, catalytic technologies, and innovative hydrogen technologies that are expected to reduce carbon emissions. Some of the most promising environmentally-friendly technologies in that regard are intended for the production of greener chemicals and renewable fuels, such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, and electrified methanol.

