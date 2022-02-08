Axpo inks revolving credit facility with global syndicate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

Swiss Axpo Holding AG has inked a revolving credit facility (RCF) with a global syndicate, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The unsecured RCF worth 2.5 billion has been with a global syndicate of 22 banks, which will enable Axpo to refinance the existing CHF 550 million committed credit line from 2020, diversify its financing structure, and enhance its financial flexibility.

The new RCF consists of several tranches with maturities of 3 and 5 years, with options to extend and increase. The credit line can be used flexibly for both bank guarantees and loans, and is available for general corporate purposes and growth initiatives. The new credit facility also includes a sustainability component. The RCF interest rate is linked to targets for the expansion of renewable energies capacity and diversity.

“With this new revolving credit facility, we are not only diversifying our financing structure but also further expanding the sustainability component of our corporate financing. The strong interest and participation of a global bank syndicate underlines the robust performance of our internationally diversified business and our excellent access to global financing sources,” said Joris Groeflin, CFO of the Axpo Group.

