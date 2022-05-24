Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.08 on May 23 compared to the previous price, settling at $121.62 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 23 amounted to $121.65 per barrel, up by $1.09 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.91 per barrel on May 23, rising by $1.13 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $1.71 compared to the previous price and made up $115.53 per barrel.