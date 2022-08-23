Azerbaijan cancels customs duty on jet fuel imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. A 15 percent customs duty on imports of TC-1 and other grades of fuel for jet engines of TK-1 grade has been canceled in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, amendments have also been made to "Excise duty rates for excisable goods imported into territory of Azerbaijan". So, the excise rate in the amount of one manat (59 cents) per ton was set for TK-1 fuel grade for jet engines, as well as other fuels.

These decisions will be valid until December 31, 2022.