Creation of opportunities for energy co-op with Uzbekistan is important - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Creation of wide opportunities for energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is important, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

According to Shahbazov, the memorandum of understanding signed between the relevant ministries of both countries in Tashkent, the discussion of the road map, as well as joint activities in the energy sector will contribute to the implementation of multifaceted energy projects.

Akhmedkhadjaev noted that there are important tasks at the new stage of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

"The experience of specialists from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy and hydrocarbons, the traditionally friendly relations of our countries, and joint efforts will serve to develop the energy sector and the economy in both countries," he added.

During the meeting, a road map on the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the energy field was signed between the parties.

The document covers 30 directions, including the creation of a joint working group, cooperation in the Azerbaijani liberated territories, and the participation of Uzbek companies in renewable energy projects.

"According to the road map, the implementation of which is envisaged in 2022-2023, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the field of energy transition and decarbonization, the export and import of oil and gas and chemical products, oil refining, as well as geological exploration and production of hydrocarbons,” the ministry said.

The road map also envisages the construction of new thermal power plants through private investments, the exchange of experience in the areas of heat supply, the liberalization of energy markets, the efficient use of energy resources, the organization of joint training, the promotion of mutual investment, and cooperation between the energy authorities of two countries, added the ministry.