Azerbaijani oil prices drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $2.18 on September 6 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.88 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 6 amounted to $95.39 per barrel, down by $2.14 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.31 per barrel on September 6, decreasing by $2.93 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $2.62 compared to the previous price and made up $92.17 per barrel.