Azerbaijan ensures energy security of number of countries - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan ensures not only its own energy security but also that of other countries, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during the event on 'Growth prospects for a changing global economy',Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan implemented a number of major energy projects, including construction of oil and gas pipelines.

"Work to expand the oil and gas infrastructure of Azerbaijan as well as the oil and gas infrastructure where Azerbaijan is a member, continues. All these initiatives have allowed Azerbaijan to ensure not only its energy security, but also the energy security of European and some other countries," Shahbazov added.