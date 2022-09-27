Europe launches another gas pipeline amid energy crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Poland hosted the ceremony of commissioning of the Baltic Pipe on September 27, Trend reports with reference to the European Commission.

Reportedly, the Baltic Pipe will make it possible to import up to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually from Norway to Poland and to transport 3 bcm of gas from Poland to Denmark.

The project, supported by the Trans-European Networks for Energy, enhances the diversification of gas supply in Central-Eastern Europe and the Baltic States by opening a new import route from the North Sea to the EU. The Baltic Pipe has been a Project of Common Interest since 2013 and has received more than €267 million of EU funding through the Connecting Europe Facility, helping to complete the preparatory studies and construction works necessary for this project.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, said that the Baltic Pipe is a key project for the security of supply of the region and the result of an EU policy drive to diversify sources of gas.

“The pipeline will play a valuable role in mitigating the current energy crisis,” she said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn