Azerbaijan, United Kingdom discuss development of Southern Gas Corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed the contribution of the Southern Gas Corridor to energy security, the next stage of its development as well as the projects implemented in the field of renewable energy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

A meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UK Regional Energy Security and Climate Ambassador David Moran took place in Baku as part of the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The importance of partnership relations with bp in the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK was noted.

"The parties also positively assessed the cooperation of Fortescue Future Industries [global green energy company] with the Ministry of Energy on the creation of green energy with an installed capacity of up to 12 GW and the production of hydrogen. Prospects for cooperation in the field of green technologies, energy efficiency, and reduction of carbon emissions were also discussed," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

In addition, issues related to the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom, which is scheduled to be held in Baku, were touched upon.

The 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will take place in Baku on February 9.