Submarine electricity cable project in Black Sea to provide valuable contribution to European energy security - Romanian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Agreement on the green energy submarine cable project in the Black Sea will provide valuable contribution to a stronger European energy security, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the first Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Thus, our engagement in promoting energy cooperation in the region is strong, both through capitalizing on available energy production potential and on cross-border energy transport infrastructure. An important example in this respect is the agreement to develop a Black Sea green electricity submarine cable," he said.

Iohannis noted that this agreement, in line with the REPowerEU plan, will strengthen economic growth, security, resilience and climate action for Europe.

The Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, was signed during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Bucharest, on 17 December 2022.