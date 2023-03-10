SOCAR implements four projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 10. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is working on four gasification projects in the liberated territories, Nazim Samadzade, Deputy Head of Gas Export Department of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the at the 62nd meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the purpose of centralized resolution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

According to Samadzade, some 357 million manat ($210 million) will be attracted from the state budget for the implementation of these projects.

"This year we plan to spend 295 million manat ($173.5 million) in this regard. The excavation works are already being completed for two projects - the construction of the Goradiz - Lachin, Jabrayil -Lachin, Azadgaragoyunlu - Aghdam and Goranboy - Kalbajar gas networks ," Samadzade said.