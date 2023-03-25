Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $76.25 per barrel on March 24, decreasing by $2.51 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.67 per barrel, down by $2.36 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $39.63 per barrel on March 24, declining by $2.58 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $2.63 compared to the previous price and made up $73.25 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 25, 2023)