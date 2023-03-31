Azerbaijan develops programs to turn country into international green energy hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijan is developing programs to turn the country into an international hub for energy, including green energy, MP of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Doctor of Economics, Professor Rufat Guliyev told Trend.

According to him, their implementation is indeed important, as it contributes to the inflow of foreign currency into the national economy, the opening of new jobs, and the further growth of the country's image in the international arena.

Guliyev noted that Azerbaijan's national interests always come first in the country's international projects and politics.

He said that Azerbaijan is one of the countries that successfully extracts hydrocarbons and supplies them.

Meanwhile, Doctor of Philosophy in Economics Ilgar Velizade told Trend, Azerbaijan is on the way to forming a green energy agenda.

He noted that in recent years, a fairly effective infrastructure has been created in Azerbaijan, which is focused on the supply of large volumes of green energy to European markets.

"In addition, Azerbaijan attracts funds from foreign investors for the implementation of these projects, in particular, from such companies as MASDAR, Acwa Power, BP, and others specializing in the production of this type of energy. The number of projects and initiatives for the construction of solar and wind power plants is also growing day by day. A significant part of them is on the territory of the Absheron Peninsula and near the city of Baku," he said.

"This geography is expected to expand with the help of the resources of the Caspian Sea and liberated territories. The total potential of Azerbaijan's green energy production capacity exceeds 200,000 megawatts," Velizade said.