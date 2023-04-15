Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil based on CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) in the Italian port of Augusta on April 14 dropped by $0.4 relative to the previous figure and amounted to $90.09 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On the Free on Board (FOB) basis in the port of Ceyhan in the Turkish Mediterranean, the price of Azeri Light oil decreased by $0.34 to $88.27 per barrel.

At the same time, the price of URALS grade oil sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline grew by $0.62 to $58.26 per barrel compared to the preceding figure.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated benchmark oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.02 to $87.89 per barrel on April 14 compared to the previous indicator.

The official exchange rate for April 15 is 1.7 AZN/ 1 USD.