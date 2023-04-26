Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $84.4 per barrel on April 25, decreasing by $1.86 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.91 per barrel, down by $1.85 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.65 per barrel on April 25, decreasing by $0.79 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $1.79 compared to the previous price and made up $82.47 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 26, 2023)