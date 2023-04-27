Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $84.02 per barrel on April 26, decreasing by $0.38 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.55 per barrel, down by $0.36 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $55.36 per barrel on April 26, increasing by $0.71 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.28 compared to the previous price and made up $82.19 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 27, 2023)