bp names number of platforms on Caspian Sea with internet connection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. About 7 bp platforms in the Caspian Sea are already connected to the Internet, Owner of bp's regional portfolio for digital operations in the AGT and Middle East regions Nizami Mansirov during the "GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, bp invests a lot in business transformation.

"Since we are located in the oil production region, and the platforms are mainly located in the sea, far from land, the connection to the network is very important. Our ability to implement various management technologies in a remote form should increase efficiency and reduce cost," he said.

Mansirov said that in partnership with various telecom operators, work is underway on the introduction of mobile communications in production.

"A total of 6-7 bp platforms in the Caspian Sea are already connected to the Internet," he added.

Brought by the GSMA, the conference features keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and the future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more.

The event convenes experts and decision-makers from Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region, including regulators, senior executives from the leading mobile operators, and digital corporations.